Israel says it will not allow Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to visit the country just minutes after President Donald Trump smeared the two congresswomen.

CNN correspondent Oren Liebermann reported: Israel has “decided to bar entry to Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. Let’s not forget these are two Muslim congresswomen and Tlaib herself is the first congresswoman of Palestinian origin. Israel will bar them entry and not allow them in.”

The report of the decision comes minutes after Trump attacked and smeared the two congresswomen in a tweet, saying Israel shouldn’t let the two congresswomen visit.

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!”

Trump had also previously lobbied Israeli leaders to bar the Democrats from the country, according to reports.

“There were no details about who made the final decision and when it was made,” Liebermann reported. “We do know it came just minutes after president Donald Trump tweeted that Israel would be showing great weakness by allowing them in and that may have forced Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu’s hand. He has never publicly disagreed with President Trump and it didn’t seem like he was about to start now.”

Liebermann also noted that Israel passed a law two years ago that allowed the country to bar entry to anyone supporting a boycott of Israel, “although it has never been used in such a high profile case … especially on the tail of a bipartisan delegation of Congress.”

Watch above, via CNN.

