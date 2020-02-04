MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton ripped President Donald Trump over a video of Trump clowning around at a Super Bowl party during the national anthem, comparing him unfavorably to former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

Trump has ceaselessly attacked Kaepernick for protesting police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem — which got him blackballed from the National Football League — but over the weekend, Trump was filmed at Mar-a-lago performing a variety of antics during the anthem that did not include standing reverently with his hand over his heart.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, host Joe Scarborough called Trump out near the top of the show, noting that instead of mocking the chaotic Iowa caucuses, Trump’s advisers “should probably keep their mouths shut until they put the president of the United States in a room and teach him what we teach our three-year-old children.”

“Because if my three-year-old child or four-year-old child or five-year-old child had acted the way the president of the United States did during the national anthem at the Super Bowl, mocking it, ridiculing it, like fake conducting, thinking that was a time to point fingers at people,” Scarborough continued.

“I thought he had an issue with the kneeling,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said, a reference to Kaepernick.

“Why don’t you worry about the president showing disrespect to the national anthem, showing disrespect to the American flag, showing disrespect to America?” Scarborough concluded, then moved on to a new topic.

But moments later, Rev. Sharpton said “You’ve got to go back to that Trump mocking the national anthem, because for those of us that stood by the right of Kaepernick to take a knee, Kaepernick did not mock the national anthem, this was a mockery.”

“This is acting like [the anthem] was composed for me, and I think it was unpatriotic for the president of the United States to act like this was some composition that he could exploit rather than the national anthem. and for him to criticize Kaepernick and to do that shows the ultimate hypocrisy,” Sharpton added.

“It’s disgraceful and any Republican senators who need any more evidence about this president needs to look at this video,” Brzezinski said, adding “Unfit.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

