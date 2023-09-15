Alex Jones Has Blown Millions Since Losing Sandy Hook Trial — Despite Still Owing $1B+ to Victims: Report



Raging conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has reportedly blown through millions of dollars in just a few months, despite having filed for bankruptcy shortly after being ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook shooting victims.

Jones, who perpetrated the lie that “crisis actors” staged the 2012 shooting that killed 27, was ordered to pay victims $965 million in compensatory damages. The judge then ordered him to pay an additional $473 million in punitive damages. However, Jones’ bankruptcy filling has made that money impossible to collect.

The UK’s Daily Mail reported on Jones’ continued “lavish spending and assets – which include four cars worth $219,690 and two boats worth $114,300.” The report continued:

He also lists his other assets as his $2.6million Austin home, despite transferring the deed into his wife’s name in February, and a $1.7million lake house property around 20 miles from his home. Jones also has a $2.1million ranch property and a $505k rental property, according to filings in Houston’s bankruptcy court. He has also spent $2,816 on Apple, Netflix and Hulu. As of July 31, Jones had nearly $800k in his bank account, and in the eight months since filing for bankruptcy has spent a total of $2,207,384 – including legal and professional fees.

The Mail said Jones’ total reported salary from InfoWars and other avenues totaled over $1 million. When he filed for bankruptcy last December, records showed Jones had assets worth between $1 million and $10 million. His liabilities were listed at between $1 billion and $10 billion.

An August 29 filing by the families’ attorneys demanded, “if Jones doesn’t reduce his personal expenses to a ‘reasonable’ level, they will ask the judge to bar him from ‘further waste of estate assets,’ appoint a trustee to oversee his spending, or dismiss the bankruptcy case.”

Jones continues to beg his radio audience for money to cover his legal fees, but showed no sign of slowing his spending. He told his audience, “If anything, I like to go to nice restaurants. That is my deal.”

He added, “I like to go on a couple of nice vacations a year, but I think I pretty much have earned that in this fight.”

Read The Daily Mail article here.

