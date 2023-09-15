‘Shit’s About to Hit The Fan In This Country’: Nicolle Wallace Hits The Panic Button On the U.S. Slow Walking Into Disaster

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace kicked off the second hour of her Deadline: White House program on Friday with a discussion of the gag order sought against former President Donald Trump, which resulted in Wallace offering a dire warning about where the country is headed.

Wallace read from the court filing by Special Counsel Jack Smith asking for a “narrow” gag order to prevent Donald Trump from continuing to undermind Americans’ faith in the justice system, while stoking violence against federal law enforcement.

Wallace, a former Bush White House official, then told her audience that she “is going to say the thing that people say privately all the time and not on TV very often.”

“Something really bad is going to happen. Like shit’s about to hit the fan in this country. Fox News had to veer away from a lunatic spewing hatred and death threats for Democratic officials in New York because of the migrant caucus,” she said, adding:

Everyone is on, I don’t even know the word, everyone is, knows that we’re walking into something hideous and no one will do anything. I refuse to believe that nothing can be done. These are people getting their information, in part because of the vacuum being created by people with… I don’t even know if we call it a spine anymore. That might be an insult to spines, but there are still people out there with followings who can go out. And here’s, here’s what I want to ask you. When something happens, what do you want to be able to tell your kids and grandkids you did? Are you good with nothing? You good with, I didn’t do anything because I didn’t think anyone would listen to me. Trump tweeted something mean about me someday. Because you did something. I tried to do something.

“Where are all of the Republicans who still have little slivers of a following in the cesspool that is the MAGA base?” Wallace asked her guest Charlie Sykes, the host of the Bulwark Podcast.

“Look, all of the red lights are blinking about what is about to happen, and I think that’s what makes what Jack Smith is doing so important because he’s saying, okay, right now, you know, this is the stress test for the entire criminal justice system and the Republicans are not going to step up,” Skykes replied, adding:

They are not going to raise their hands. We know that Mitch McConnell is not going to come out of his bunker and say what he said after January 6th. But what I think was so powerful about this document, which I’ve just skimmed, is the way that Jack Smith basically sounds all of those alarms and says, look, this is not just theoretical. Look what he has done in the past. Look what he is doing right now. You know, and I know that the word, you know, gag order is going to be thrown around a lot. But what he’s really saying is that Donald Trump needs to be held to the same standard that any other criminal defendant would be held to, but also to alert the court to the extent of this campaign to discredit and attack and demean judges and jurors and prosecutors to discredit the entire process.

This is not just one trial among any. Donald Trump is not just one defendant among any.

“This is a former president of the United States who is prepared to call out the furies, who is prepared to stoke violence, to tell people to come because it will be wild,” Sykes concluded, invoking Trump’s message to supporters ahead of the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.

