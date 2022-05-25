Alex Jones, Wrecked By Sandy Hook Lawsuits, Calls Texas School Massacre ‘Very Opportunistic’

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is currently being sued by the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook mass shooting, told his audience Tuesday evening that the Uvalde, Texas massacre “is just very opportunistic.”

“I don’t want to say this was staged provocateur,” Jones said during his InfoWars show. “But we have specifically said, with two years of our leading mass shootings, that with all the pre-programming, that mass shootings are coming, terrorists are going to attack and we have got to take the guns.”

“Then I’m like, well I would predict a lot of mass shootings right before elections and like clockwork, it is happening. To me, it is just very opportunistic what is happening,” Jones added.

Also on Tuesday, a federal judge released the Sandy Hook families’ defamation lawsuit against Jones from bankruptcy protection. Jones had filed bankruptcy in April in an apparent attempt to avoid paying damages to the families.

Jones, who made some $76 million in 2019, will now be going to a jury trial in June to determine the damages he will pay to the Sandy Hook families who successfully sued Jones for claiming the 2012 massacre was “staged” with “completely fake with actors.”

Jones also agreed with a caller that the Uvalde shooter was a “transexual.” Jones jumped in saying, “We have the photos.”

The caller said “maybe that’s where he went to elementary school and he’s going back to where it all began. He was groomed there and then set up to transition through high school and it drove him crazy.”

Other right-wing figures pushed the same debunked narrative, including Candace Owens and GOP Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

During another segment on his Tuesday show, Jones said of the Uvalde shooting that “It’s very suspicious timing” in a conversation with another caller.

“And that gear that guy had, from what I understand, being interested in guns myself, that he had something like $3,500 worth of gear there. Maybe more, depending on the quality of the guns,” said the caller.

“How did he get all that money working at Wendy’s?” Said Jones, agreeing.

Later in the conversation, the caller said, “That’s the only thing is that I like to hope that the police are going to do a thorough investigation but with what happened in the Las Vegas where they swept everything under the carpet, you never know, you know?”

“Oh, I mean, everybody should be able to question this because there’s been so many false flags, so many provocateured operations,” Jones concluded, seeming to agree that the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 61 people was a “false flag” operation.

