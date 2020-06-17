The number of Americans searching for a way to delete their old Twitter posts hit a 52-week high in the first week of June, according to Google data.

New Yorkers led the nation in searching for “how to delete old tweets,” according to data from Google Trends, followed by Texas and Florida. California came in fourth, despite holding the second-highest position in the all-time rankings — which began in November 2009.

The tool assesses the level of interest users have in search terms on the platform over time, though it does not disclose the total number of people who searched for the term.

The record comes amid a national reckoning on race relations and several controversies involving figures in the news. CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman apologized for a June 6 tweet referring to national unrest as “FLOYD-19,” while Liberty University Press Jerry Falwell, Jr., apologized for referring to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) as “Governor Blackface” and posting a face mask of the governor’s yearbook photo.

On the other side of the political spectrum, Raz Simone, the alleged “warlord” of Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, said he was “hacked” after users found a 2010 tweet on his account containing homophobic language. Condé Nast executive Matt Duckor resigned this month after users resurfaced offensive old tweets about gay people and minorities, while Bon Appétit editor-in-chief Adam Rappaport resigned over a 2013 Instagram photo of himself dressed in a stereotypical Puerto Rican costume.

The summer months have historically been a popular time for users to search for ways to purge their Twitter history.

The all-time record number of those searching for a way to delete their tweets was set in August 2013, a month before Twitter went public. The second-highest number was set in August 2015, the same month former MLB Pitcher Curt Schilling apologized for sharing a video comparing radicalized Muslims to Nazis in Germany. Rapper Nipsey Hussle — who died in 2019 — also apologized that month for replying positively to a Twitter user who had written disparagingly about black women.

