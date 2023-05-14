‘Answer the F*cking Question!’ Mary Trump Lays Out Plan To Handle Trump At Town Hall

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump gave pointers on how to handle ex-president Donald Trump in settings like CNN’s Town Hall.

Wednesday night’s CNN Town Hall instantly became infamous because of Trump’s lies, attacks, and abuse of moderator Kaitlan Collins — despite her best efforts at fact-checking him.

Mary Trump — host of The Mary Trump Show podcast and a strident Trump critic — was a guest on this week’s edition of the Fast Politics podcast with Molly Jong-Fast, during which she explained how an adversary could handle Trump in that setting, a plan that included being willing to “just shut it down” if necessary:

MOLLY JONG-FAST: One of the things that Trump is very good at is just lying. You know, you say, well, that the sky is blue. And they said, no, it’s green. And I can tell you it’s green. And then everybody cheers. How would you, like in your mind, how do you think you would be able to get into more of a the sky is actually blue discourse with him? Is there a way? Is there someone?

MARY TRUMP: Yeah.

MOLLY JONG-FAST: Yes?

MARY TRUMP: Yeah, of course. I don’t know that a journalist could do it or that a journalist who would do it would be allowed to do it. It would have to be somebody running against him.

MOLLY JONG-FAST: Interesting.

MARY TRUMP: Who just realizes that if it’s a Republican, that his or her political future is much less important than stopping him. Or a Democrat who understands what’s at stake. And it’s very simple. You’re lying. You lost the popular vote in 2016. You lost the election in 2020 by 5 million more votes than you lost in 2016. Yet you perpetuate this big lie. Do you understand how destructive that is to the democracy you purport to want to lead again? You’re responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans because of your willful and malignant incompetence, you know, on and on and on. And you don’t let up. He calls you and asks the person you say to granted, but answer the fucking question.

MOLLY JONG-FAST: This is my question here. And I say, this is you and I are both feminists pretty passionately, so I don’t think he respects women in a way that they would be able to challenge him like that. That’s a question.

MARY TRUMP: Well, he doesn’t respect anybody, so I don’t I don’t think it’s that. I think it’s more in a different role. Nancy Pelosi could do it. Hillary Clinton could do it. But they’re not available for this kind of thing. And he wouldn’t subject himself do it anyway. I don’t know Caitlin Collins and I don’t know if she was contractually obligated to do that to herself last night. So I think the bigger problem, as you said, the beginning was the crowd, not just in terms of the danger they represent, but in terms of how it emboldened him to have the worst things he said, including most of his eyes cheered to that degree, which made her job harder. But you need somebody who is just willing to tell him to shut up, answer the question, or literally we’ll just shut it down because you’re lying. And we cannot allow you to continue to lie to the American people. Sorry. Like that is and and to to make it clear that you don’t respect his power, that he’s just a candidate in this context and he’s a danger, not I don’t want to say dangerous, because that would make him think he’s cool. But he was impeached twice. He has been found liable. He’s a sexual abuser. He’s a defamer. You know, you need to point out all of the things that make him so unfit for the role he seeks to hold once again. And I say role in a very conscious way because it’s just something he’s playing at to make money. Short of that, though, he needs to be brought up short. And the only way to do that is to be very blunt about who he is and what will not be allowed.