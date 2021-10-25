Anthony Scaramucci Claims His Bitcoin Investment Has Quadrupled to $1 Billion

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci claimed Monday that he had more than quadrupled a $250 million bitcoin investment.

“I have over a billion in bitcoin now,” Scaramucci said in a morning interview with CNBC. “I started accumulating that position last year. I think that this manifests itself into a gigantic asset class. This is equivalent, to me, to digital gold.”

Scaramucci, who spent 11 days as the White House communications director under former President Donald Trump, has been a vocal proponent of bitcoin, Algorand, and other cryptocurrencies since leaving the White House. His hedge fund launched a bitcoin fund worth $300 million in early January, and last month, filed to manage an exchange-traded fund (ETF) for cryptocurrency, in addition to establishing a partnership with NAX, a trading platform.

His enthusiastic participation in the digital-currency sphere stands in contrast to his former boss. Trump said in July bitcoin “seems like a scam,” and that he believed “the currency of this would should be the dollar.”

However, Scaramucci said on Monday, he did not view himself as a “bitcoin evangelist.”

“I don’t think that Jesus and Moses got together and had a baby and named it bitcoin,” he said. “That’s not me. But I am an investor in this, because I see the technical properties associated with it. Ultimately, this is a delayering mechanism for the society. … It’s a ledger defined by math. And if you think about the history of money, a ledger defined by math that has a scarcity to it — where no politician or policymaker can corrupt it or add supply to it — I think is a fascinating thing, and I think it’ll have a big position in the global economy over the next decade.”

The price of bitcoin as of Monday stood a little higher than $63,000, rising from $28,000 on the first of the year. Scaramucci predicted in February — when bitcoin was priced around $37,000 — that it would “easily” exceed $100,000 by the end of 2021.

“If you had one cent in bitcoin and 99 cents in cash over the last decade, you outperformed everything,” he added on Monday.

