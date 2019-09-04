AOC Mocks Dan Crenshaw For Wanting To Lend Guns To His ‘Likely’ Violent Criminal Friends

Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw for complaining that he wouldn’t be able to lend guns to a friend under universal background check legislation — which is false.

On Wednesday morning, Crenshaw tweeted a video referencing the story of Lachelle Hudgins, who foiled a robbery by firing at the two men who were trying to rob her, hitting at least one of them.

“Situations like this story are why we protect the 2nd Amendment,” Crenshaw said, then added “Side note: With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone like this. We would make felons out of people just for defending themselves.”

Situations like this story are why we protect the 2nd Amendment. Side note: With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone like this. We would make felons out of people just for defending themselves. https://t.co/x60mdd1WW1 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 4, 2019

Crenshaw’s tweet is incorrect, he would still be able to lend guns to his friends, provided they passed a background check.

Ocasio-Cortez promptly mocked Crenshaw for presumably wanting to lend guns to his friends without a background check, friends she described as likely spousal abusers or violent criminals.

“You are a member of Congress. Why are you ‘lending’ guns to people unsupervised who can’t pass a basic background check?” AOC wrote, adding “The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it.”

“Why on earth would you do that?” she added.

You are a member of Congress. Why are you “lending” guns to people unsupervised who can’t pass a basic background check? The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it. Why on earth would you do that? https://t.co/TQFjcLQebO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 4, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s judgment of Crenshaw’s friends notwithstanding, those are good questions.

But another good question might be why Crenshaw thinks the defensive gun use by Lachelle Hudgins supports his own views.

News reports on the incident don’t mention any charges against Hudgins for illegal handgun possession, which means she likely passed a background check in order to obtain the weapon. And those reports also fail to mention either of the suspects carrying a firearm, meaning that they either didn’t have a friend like Dan Crenshaw, or failed to pass a background check of their own, or otherwise failed to obtain a firearm.

The background check bill that the House of Representatives passed does include several exemptions, including for temporary transfers that are “necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm,” or for use at a gun range, or for “hunting, trapping, or fishing.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com