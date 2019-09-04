comScore

Marianne Williamson Deleted a Tweet Suggesting Prayer Made Hurricane Dorian Turn Away

By Ken MeyerSep 4th, 2019, 11:04 am

Self-help guru Marianne Williamson has deleted a tweet insisting its “not a wacky idea” that a collected power of will could stop Hurricane Dorian before it continues its devastating path.

On Wednesday, the Democratic 2020 candidate posted that “a creative use of the power of the mind. Two minutes of prayer, visualization, meditation for those in the way of the storm” could be enough to turn Dorian away before it makes landfall again. Dorian is still approaching the southeastern U.S., but Williamson’s tweet comes after the storm already caused catastrophic levels of damage in the Bahamas.

Williamson’s tweet might not be terribly out-of-character from her spiritualist worldview and approach to various issues, but it drew quite a bit of attention, and people did not approve of it before it was taken down.

