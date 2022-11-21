AP Fires Reporter Whose Anonymously-Sourced and Retracted Story Claimed Russia Killed Polish Civilians

The Associated Press fired investigative reporter James LaPorta Monday, a week after he cited an anonymous source in a story that claimed a Russian missile killed two Polish civilians.

On Nov. 15, a story that was co-bylined by LaPorta and reporter John Leicester reported having spoken to a U.S. military intelligence official who confirmed the civilians were killed when a missile fired by Russians landed near the Polish/Ukrainian border.

NATO later said it was more likely the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces as they attempted to defend their country from Russia’s continued aggression. The also AP requires two sources for confirmation on such reporting when both are anonymous.

The Daily Beast reported LaPorta has been terminated over the erroneous reporting. Leicester remains employed by the wire service.

The AP declined to specifically comment on LaPorta’s firing but said it works to enforce its reporting standards.

“The rigorous editorial standards and practices of The Associated Press are critical to AP’s mission as an independent news organization,” a statement from an AP spokesperson provided to the Beast reads. “To ensure our reporting is accurate, fair and fact-based, we abide by and enforce these standards, including around the use of anonymous sources.”

LaPorta’s story was later retracted, and a correction reads:

In earlier versions of a story published November 15, 2022, The Associated Press reported erroneously, based on information from a senior American intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity, that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland and killed two people. Subsequent reporting showed that the missiles were Russian-made and most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com