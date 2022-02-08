April Ryan Asks Psaki if Biden Has Consulted Anita Hill on Supreme Court Pick

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if President Joe Biden has “consulted” with Anita Hill on his selection of a Supreme Court Justice to fill the seat being vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer.

President Biden has pledged to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court to replace the retiring justice, a promise that Americans support according to most recent polls.

At a White House press briefing Monday, TheGrio White House correspondent April Ryan asked Psaki some probing questions about that process.

RYAN: There is a serious shroud of secrecy around the nominees of the Supreme Court, understandably. And I’ve got two questions on this. One, what’s traditional about the process? And then, what is very unique to the process because of the historical nature? If you can tell us. And I’m sure you can give us something.

PSAKI: No, no, no, it’s a good question. It’s a very thoughtful question. I was just trying to —

RYAN: Yes, it is. Yes, it is. (Laughter.)

PSAKI: There you go.

I walked right into that one.

RYAN: Yes, you did.

PSAKI: I walked right into that one.

What I think is unique in this moment is that the President is someone who has served as the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, as the Vice President when there were a number of nominees — historic — many historic — a number of historic nominees who were nominated and confirmed by the Senate. And he takes the process and the seriousness — the need for it to be thorough — he’s very focused on it.

You know, I don’t know that that’s unique. Obviously, every President, I would hope, takes the process seriously. But he also takes, as is — there was a question earlier about this — the component about advice part of it very seriously, in terms of consulting with Republicans and Democrats in the process.

You know, what is unique about this moment? You know, that’s a good — I want to read your article about this to hear what you have to say.

RYAN: Oh, you — we’ve got a lot of articles already. (Laughter.)

PSAKI: Okay. Well, your next article about it.

RYAN: Yes.

PSAKI: You know, I think it’s safe to say that there are some criticisms that have been out there, without any names being confirmed, that are unique to — to having the possibility, the likelihood, the plan for a woman of color being nominated for this position. And the types of language that are used by some to describe who the President might pick as a nominee are unique to that.

RYAN: And you just spoke, a moment ago, about advice on —

PSAKI: Yeah.

RYAN: — his nominees. We know the internal advice, particularly from the Counsel’s Office, as well as the Vice President.

PSAKI: Yeah.

RYAN: But externally — when is the last time the President talked to Anita Hill?

PSAKI: To Anita Hill?

RYAN: Yes.

PSAKI: I would have to check on that for you, April.

RYAN: Is she part of this process? Because we know there are — we know that he talked, and they had a very real conversation before he, you know, became President-elect.

PSAKI: Sure.

RYAN: Is she — I want to know, one: Has he consul- — when is the last time he consulted with her? And if she is part — because the names of those who are on the outside are dribbling out — and is she one of those, and he respects her opinion.

PSAKI: I will check with our team who are overseeing the process. And you — you’re familiar with who that internal team is.