Associated Press Announces Style Guide Change for Use of ‘Pregnant People’

The Associated Press announced this week a style guide change for using the term “pregnant people.”

The announcement comes as the political media world deals with news that the Supreme Court may very well overturn Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks or months, and gender identity remains a hot-button issue for some.

“Phrasing like pregnant people or people seeking an abortion seeks to include people who have those experiences but do not identify as women, such as transgender men and nonbinary people,” read the style guide alert, issued on Wednesday. “Such phrasing should be confined to stories that specifically address the experiences of people who do not identify as women.”

New AP style guidance alert: pic.twitter.com/bCYr8KExr2 — Kimberlee Kruesi (@kkruesi) May 4, 2022

On Twitter, at least one verified user praised the change.

“This is a good approach. Regardless of where you fall on the issue itself, it makes sense to confine the more inclusive language to stories where it is relevant to the subject matter and not just all the time because 15 people in America are pregnant and don’t identify as women,” tweeted podcaster Noam Blum.

This is a good approach. Regardless of where you fall on the issue itself, it makes sense to confine the more inclusive language to stories where it is relevant to the subject matter and not just all the time because 15 people in America are pregnant and don’t identify as women. https://t.co/Ic76fGMx0e — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, other, more conservative, Twitter users predictably mocked the style change.

Not all the criticism was from the right, though.

the phrasing most certainly should not be confined to stories that specifically address the experiences of trans and nonbinary people. that’s asinine. that’s not iclusive. that’s a carve-out. when writing about repro health care writ large, you need to be FULLY INCLUSIVE. https://t.co/YNkLgrsRGH — ⚓️Imani Two-Kitchens Gandy⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) May 5, 2022

