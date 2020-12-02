Austin’s Mayor Told Constituents to ‘Stay Home’ — From His Timeshare in Cabo That He Travelled to Via Private Jet

Austin Mayor Steve Adler posted a video urging his constituents to “stay home” in early November, as Covid-19 cases were rising and health experts discouraged traveling — but left out one major detail: He recorded the message from Mexico.

According to KVUE’s Tony Plohetski, Adler confirmed that he recorded the video while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas with a group of people, despite his calls to stay home.

During the video message, Adler noted the rise in coronavirus cases, both nationally and in his state, listing the hospitalization and daily death rates before urging people to avoid traveling.

“The most important message to get out to the community right now is that our numbers are increasing,” Adler said. “Everybody has to be aware of that and we need to stay home if you can.”

“Do everything you can to try to keep the numbers down,” he added. “Now is not the time to relax.”

Adler ignored his own advice, and despite telling people to do their part, was on vacation in Mexico, where he traveled to via private jet.

Two days before his trip to Mexico, Adler also hosted his daughter’s wedding and reception at Hotel Saint Cecilia with 20 guests.

Austin was under Stage Three coronavirus guidelines at the time of the wedding, which suggested avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people. Following some backlash, Adler clarified that the gathering was outdoors and that the guests socially distanced while many wore masks.

Watch above, via KVUE.

