Multiple People Injured in Shooting at California Synagogue

There are reports of several injuries in a shooting incident at a synagogue in Poway, California on the last day of Passover.

JUST IN: The San Diego Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of a man with a gun near a synagogue in the city of Poway, California, according to the agency's official Twitter account. https://t.co/ipGf6FPcYe pic.twitter.com/sbx9K7bKaV — CNN (@CNN) April 27, 2019

The sheriff’s department confirmed that authorities responding to the incident have detained an individual in connection with the shooting at Chabad of Poway:

Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 16000 block of Chabad Way as @SDSOPoway Deputies investigate reports of a man with a gun. Please stay clear of the area and allow deputies to safely do their job. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/wuHYb57BW0 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

They have also confirmed there are several injuries.

You can watch CNN’s report above.

UPDATE –– 4:08 pm ET: Per the sheriff’s office, the injured victims have been taken to Palomar Medical Center nearby:

Update#2 Those wounded in the Chabad of Poway #synagogueshooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center @PalomarHealth. Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time. Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com