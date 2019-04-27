comScore

Multiple People Injured in Shooting at California Synagogue

By Josh FeldmanApr 27th, 2019, 3:59 pm

There are reports of several injuries in a shooting incident at a synagogue in Poway, California on the last day of Passover.

The sheriff’s department confirmed that authorities responding to the incident have detained an individual in connection with the shooting at Chabad of Poway:

They have also confirmed there are several injuries.

UPDATE –– 4:08 pm ET: Per the sheriff’s office, the injured victims have been taken to Palomar Medical Center nearby:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

