Ben Shapiro stood out on Thursday as one of the few commentators to defend investment-firm BlackRock after a report revealed its “investment” practices had driven up prices in the housing market.

His commentary came in response to a Wall Street Journal report about roughly 200 investment firms buying thousands of homes — and sometimes entire neighborhoods — around the country before raising prices and capitalizing on home buyers and renters. The practice has enhanced already-skyrocketing inflation in the housing market.

“I see many people are enraged at Blackrock,” Shapiro noted in a series of messages weighing in on the issue. “Blackrock is buying homes from people willing to sell them. If you don’t like what they’re doing, target the loose governmental policy incentivizing this sort of investment. … If you’re mad at Blackrock and want to artificially prevent them from buying single-family homes, I’d like for you to explain to those who currently own the homes why you’re taking money out of their pocket.”

He said critics should blame the Federal Reserve’s “insane monetary policy” for reducing the cost of loans, adding, “If Blackrock is willing to take the risk of leveraging up to buy single-family housing at above-market prices, that their prerogative. So long as they own the downside risk. No bailouts. Ever.”

Conservatives elsewhere took a more populist tone on the issue, including Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance, who suggested progressives would simply “ignore” the problem. The comment provoked Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur to assure readers the left “can’t stand BlackRock,” either.

You shouldn’t have to compete with #Blackrock to buy your home. The Fed’s cheap flood of money sells Main Street out to Wall Street. This is the war on the little guy. This is the war on small business. This is central planning’s ultimate nefarious plan. https://t.co/XyLeiSKFkD — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 9, 2021

BlackRock just bought your town so what? It’s a free country. If you don’t like it go buy in Verizon, Ohio or Geico, Virginia. — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) June 10, 2021

Biden should totally own this guy by declaring Blackrock a systemically important financial institution and applying heightened prudential standard. https://t.co/Ikytm3R93n — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) June 9, 2021

You guys are insane. The left can’t stand Blackrock. The reason why they can do things like this is because they buy off all the politicians with campaign contributions. If you are not monumentally full of shit, you’ll agree we should end private financing of elections. https://t.co/XZHESkDvTt — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) June 10, 2021

Conservatives standing for BlackRock by pretending like they don’t understand the discount window and it’s 2021. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 10, 2021

Yeah, I’ll definitely be talking about BlackRock today. Outbidding taxpayers with taxpayer dollars is in no way capitalism and shouldn’t be allowed to stand. Maybe we’ll find some common ground here. 10AM ET. #LwC — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 10, 2021

