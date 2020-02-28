2020 hopeful and Democratic candidate for president Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir fired back at President Donald Trump Friday over accusing Democrats of attempting to steal the nomination from his boss.

Shakir took sharp criticism with Trump’s tweet, which claimed that “The Dems are working hard to take the prized nomination away from Bernie. Backroom politics, which Bernie is not very good at. His people will not let it happen again!”

The campaign manager, three minutes later, responded by asking if the commander-in-chief if he is “even thinking about coronavirus, the tanking markets, or just generally the job of being president?”

