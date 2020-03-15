Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) came out swinging against President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response at Sunday night’s CNN Democratic debate.

The Democratic presidential candidate panned Trump’s comments on the pandemic as “blabbering with un-factual information” and undermining scientists seeking a cure for the virus.

“If you were president right now, what’s the most important thing you would do tonight to try to save American lives?” debate moderator and CNN host Jake Tapper asked Sanders in his first question of the night.

“First thing we gotta do, whether or not I’m president, is to shut this president up right now,” Sanders replied. “Because he’s undermining the doctors and the scientists who are trying to help the American people, it is unacceptable for him to be blabbering with un-factual information, which is confusing the general public.”

“Second of all, what we need to do, and I’m glad he has called a state of national emergency, what we have got to do, is move aggressively to make sure that every person in this country finally understands that when they get sick with the coronavirus, that they will — that all payments will be made. They don’t have to worry about coming up with money for testing. They don’t have to worry about coming up with money for treatment,” he continued. “This is an unprecedented moment in American history.”

“I obviously believe in Medicare for All. I will fight for that as president,” Sanders said, before advising viewers not to worry about the cost of care for Covid-19 during this time of national emergency.

“But right now, in this emergency, I want every person in this country to understand what when you get sick, you go to the doctor. When you get sick, if you have the virus, that will be paid for. Do not worry about the cost right now. Because we’re in the middle of a national emergency.”

“So we need unprecedented action right now to deal with the unprecedented crisis,” he concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

