President Joe Biden called former President Bill Clinton on Friday following news that the latter has been in the hospital.

“President Biden spoke by phone with President Clinton this afternoon. President Biden and President Clinton look forward to seeing each other again soon,” said White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “President Biden wishes President Clinton a speedy recovery.”

Clinton has been hospitalized in California this week “to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection,” Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña told ABC News on Thursday.

