President Joe Biden, a Democrat, attacked on Tuesday those opposed to Democratic Party proposals on voting rights as being like the late segregationist George Wallace.

During a fiery speech at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Biden said:

So I ask every elected official in America: How do you want to be remembered? The Consequential moments in history, they present a choice. Do you want to be on the side of Dr. [Martin Luther] King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis? This is the moment to decide, to defend our elections, to defend our democracy. And if you do that, you will not be alone. That’s because the struggle to protect voting rights has never been born by one group alone.

Despite calling himself an institutionalist, Biden doubled down on his call for the elimination of the Senate filibuster. Biden previously expressed an openness to have carveouts of it to pass voting rights and possibly other legislation. In this speech, he went further and argued for doing away with the filibuster in whatever way is needed to pass voting legislation.

“Today, I’m making it clear: To protect our democracy, I support changing the Senate rules, whichever way they need to be changed, to prevent a minority of senators from blocking action on voting rights,” said Biden, fully reversing his once-held belief in preserving the filibuster in the institution where he served for almost four decades.

