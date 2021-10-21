Biden Open to Eliminating Filibuster on Voting Rights ‘And Maybe More’

President Joe Biden is open to the possibility of “fundamentally altering” the filibuster.

Anderson Cooper asked the president during Thursday night’s CNN town hall about Democrats who want to change the filibuster to get voting rights done.

“I think they make a very good point,” Biden responded.

However, he added, “if, in fact, I get myself into at this moment the debate on the filibuster, I lose at least three votes right now to get what I have to get done on the economic side of the equation, foreign policy side of the equation.”

The president said he would be open to bringing back the talking filibuster and hinted he would support “fundamentally altering” it.

“But are you saying once you get this current agenda passed on spending and social programs, that you would be open to fundamentally altering the filibuster or doing away with it?” Cooper asked.

“That remains to be seen exactly what that means in terms of fundamentally altering it,” the president responded, “whether or not we just end the filibuster straight up.”

Cooper specifically asked, “Just so I’m clear, though, you would entertain the notion of doing away with the filibuster on that one issue? Is that correct?”

“And maybe more,” Biden said.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com