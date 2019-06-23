Former Vice President and current Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden compared the election and administration of President Donald Trump with the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy.

On Saturday, Biden sat for his first cable news interview since launching his campaign, speaking at length with Rev. Al Sharpton during MSNBC’s coverage of the South Carolina Democratic Convention.

During that interview, Biden was speaking about criminal justice reform when he expressed hope that public pressure could help to get things done.

“There’s so much we can do, and it’s within our capacity to do it,” Biden said. “That’s the interesting thing.”

“I think what’s happening now is, I think that Donald Trump may have reawakened sensibilities in this country to say ‘Whoa, maybe we can do this now, just like our generation was awakened when Dr King and Bobby Kennedy were assassinated,” Biden continued. “Our whole generation said I’m back in, man.”

“These millennials, they get it, Rev. And now they want to get engaged,” Biden added.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

