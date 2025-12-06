MS NOW’s Al Sharpton may have just set a cable news record for the quickest commercial break.

Sharpton, while hosting his program, PoliticsNation on Saturday, started his show by looking to talk about President Donald Trump’s “racist” remarks about Somali immigrants, which Sharpton said is part of his administration’s “unprecedented assault” on “basic civil liberties.” He brought on Rep. Gabe Amo (D-RI) to weigh in — but there was just one problem: Amo could not get his microphone to work.

Amo, after being asked for his “reaction” to Trump’s recent comments, started to jabber away, but the viewers could not hear a word of it.

“I don’t hear ’em,” Sharpton could be heard telling his producers.

“You’re muted, congressman, you’re muted,” he added a moment later.

An assistant for Amo then leaned into his shot while attempting to get the audio to work. But that didn’t work, either.

“You’re still muted,” Sharpton groaned. “You’re still muted. They’ve been trying to quiet me for years, so I know the feeling.”

“I don’t think he’s hearing [you],” a producer could be heard telling him,

Sharpton then said they’ll “try to straighten it out” and threw it to a commercial break, 2 minutes and 29 seconds after the show kicked off.

PoliticsNation resumed, 4 minutes later, and Amo immediately ripped the president.

The fact of the matter is, this is a continuation of Donald Trump and his attacks on people of color — specifically the African community and people across this country who work hard and are trying to build a good life in this country. He has transformed from a dog whistle to a loud dog bark, and it’s unfortunate to see the Oval Office be a venue for such hatred and racist remarks that really undermine our values here in this country.

The segment followed President Trump saying on Wednesday he did not want Somalis like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) moving to the U.S.

“They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest with you,” the president said. “Some will say that is not ‘politically correct.'” I don’t care. Their country is no good for a reason.”

He added on Omar:

“For years I’ve watched her complain about our Constitution… how she is treated badly, the United States is a bad place and hates everybody, hates Jewish people, hates everybody,” Trump said. “She’s a terrible person.”

Trump’s comments were made a few days after The New York Times reported some Somalis living in Minnesota orchestrated a fraud scheme that, according to federal prosecutors, stole “more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money.”

