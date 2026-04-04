Al Sharpton declared former Vice President Kamala Harris has been largely “ignored” by Democrats as a viable 2028 candidate despite being a “potent force in the Black community.”

Sharpton spoke to Politico this week about the upcoming 35th anniversary event for his News Action Network in New York City. The event, taking place next week, is expected to pull a number of rumored 2028 candidates for the Democratic Party, including Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D), and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D).

“I wouldn’t ignore the fact that [Harris is] absolutely a potent force in the Black community,” Sharpton said about the former vice president.

He added that her being ignored will be a subject discussed at the upcoming convention.

“I do not have any idea whether she’s going to try to go again, but I think she’s due all the respect for what she did, and the fact that she got more votes than any presidential candidate in American history, other than Trump. I think she has been ignored, and we’re going to raise that at our convention,” he said.

Though he noted she received “more votes than any presidential candidate” other than Trump, former President Joe Biden also beat Harris’s total in 2020 with 81.3 million votes. Harris received 75 million votes (the third highest ever) in the 2024 presidential election.

Sharpton, an MS NOW host, warned that the Democrats should not be “taking the Black vote for granted” in 2028.

Harris is attending a number of high-profile events in the coming weeks, and she has hinted at a possible future run for the White House in interviews, saying she’s “thinking” about it. During a discussion promoting her book 107 Days, Harris said she “might” run for office again.

“I haven’t decided,” she told podcaster Sharon McMahon in February. “I might.”

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