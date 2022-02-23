CNN Reporter in Kyiv Interrupted by ‘Explosions’ During Live Hit, Puts on Flak Jacket and Helmet

CNN’s Matthew Chance was interrupted by the sound of what he said seemed like “explosions” during a live hit from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv just after 5 a.m. local time.

Just moments before, the network reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a “special military operation” in Donbas.

Donbas is a region in eastern Ukraine containing the breakaway areas of Donetsk and Luhansk. On Monday, Putin recognized the two as independent, which officials warned he would use as a pretext to launch an invasion for “peacekeeping” purposes.

Don Lemon had just thrown it to Chance when after a few seconds of reporting , he was interrupted by startling sounds.

“Ooh, I tell you what, I just heard a big bang right here behind me,” he said, and then appeared to point to his cameraperson. “I told you we shouldn’t have done the live shot here. There are big explosions taking place in Kyiv right now. I can’t see where they’re taking place from this vantage point here on top of the roof of the hotel in central Kyiv. And I can’t explain what they are. But I heard four or five explosions a few moments ago. I don’t know whether our viewers or whether you in the studio there could hear what I just heard.”

Lemon replied that he heard them as well.

“Was that another one?” asked Lemon.

“Yeah,” Chance replied. “I mean, I think it was. But they’re quite distant from where I am now. But I can tell you that the United States has of course warned the Ukrainian authorities that it is possible that there could be strikes, air strikes, missile attacks, ground attacks as well on various places around the country including on the capital, Kyiv. Now, I don’t know whether that’s what we’re witnessing now. But it’s a remarkable coincidence that I’m hearing these explosions in Kyiv right now minutes after Vladimir Putin gave that speech.”

Chance reported the noises were the first such sounds he’s heard since arriving in Kyiv.

“This is the first time we’ve heard anything,” he said. “It’s been absolutely silent in this city throughout the course of tonight, and for the past several weeks we’ve not seen anything at all. In fact, I’ve never heard anything like this in Kyiv for the years that I’ve been coming here and reporting from here. This is the first time. Look, it’s gotta be more than just a coincidence.”

After saying, “I think it’s relatively safe” from where he was standing, Chance heard a louder explosion.

“Oh, I got a flak jacket right here. Let me just get it on.”

Chance donned the jacket and a helmet and continued reporting. Lemon then threw it CNN reporter Clarissa Ward, who was reporting from Kharkiv, about 300 miles to the east of Kyiv.

“We have been hearing a steady stream loud strikes,” she said. “It’s not clear exactly what they are targeting.”

Watch above via CNN.

