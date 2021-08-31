White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday the Biden administration was open to sending American aid to the Taliban.

“You say we’re going to work with the Taliban,” ABC News’ George Stephanopolous asked Sullivan in a morning interview. “Does that include the prospect of giving them aid?”

Sullivan said the administration intended to continue humanitarian assistance in the form of food and medical aid, and that it was considering its “economic and development assistance relationship with the Taliban.”

“That will be about the Taliban’s actions,” Sullivan said. “It will be about whether they follow through on their commitments, their commitments to safe passage for Americans and Afghan allies, their commitment to not allow Afghanistan to be a base from which terrorists can attack the United States or any other country, their commitments with respect to upholding the entrance international obligations. It’s going to be up to them. And we will wait and see by their actions how we end up responding in terms of the economic and development assistance.”

He also assured the humanitarian portion of aid funds would flow through international institutions — naming the World Health Organization as an example — and non-governmental organizations. “It will not flow through the government,” Sullivan said.

Watch above via ABC

