Biden Peppered with Questions After ‘Crystal Clear’ Confrontation with MBS Over Khashoggi Murder

President Joe Biden was peppered with questions after he described a “crystal clear” confrontation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Biden took questions from reporters Friday after he described what happened during his meeting with MBS and other leaders after reporters were led away.

The president told reporters that he raised the issue of Khashoggi, whose murder is believed to have been ordered by MBS, and that he was “crystal clear” in his views:

With respect to the murder of Khashoggi, I raised it at the top of the meeting, making it clear what I thought of it at the time and what I think of it now. And it was exactly — I was straightforward and direct in discussing it. I made my view crystal clear. I said very straightforwardly: For an American President to be silent on an issue of human rights, is this consistent with — inconsistent with who we are and who I am? I’ll always stand up for our values.

The president fielded a number of questions about the exchange, including whether he regrets having called Saudi Arabia a “pariah” and what he makes of criticism over his “fist bump” with MBS:

Q What was the Crown Prince’s response to your comments about Khashoggi?

THE PRESIDENT: He basically said that he — he was not personally responsible for it. I indicated that he probably was. He said he was not personally responsible for it and he took action against those who were responsible. And — and we — and then I went on to talk more about how that dealing with any opposition to the — or criticism of the Saudi administration in other countries was viewed as, to me, a violation of human rights. There was no (inaudible).

Q Sir, two quick questions, if I may. First, we just heard from Jamal Khashoggi’s wife, who said, “After this visit, the blood of MBS’s next victim is on your hands.” What do you say to Mrs. Khashoggi?

THE PRESIDENT: I’m sorry she feels that way. I was straightforward back then. I was straightforward today.

What I — this is a meeting not — I didn’t come here to meet with the Crown Prince. I came here to meet with the GCC and nine nations to deal with the security and — and the needs of the free world, and particularly the United States, and not leave a vacuum here, which was happening as it has in other parts of the world.

…

Q Mr. President, do you regret calling the Saudis a “pariah” during your campaign?

THE PRESIDENT: I don’t regret anything I said.

Next question.

Q Do you still feel that way though, Mr. President?

THE PRESIDENT: I just answered your question, “Do I regret it?” I don’t regret anything that I said. What happened to Khashoggi was outrageous.

Q Mr. President?

THE PRESIDENT: Yes.

Q You’re coming under a lot of fire for your fist bump with the Crown Prince. Why —

THE PRESIDENT: (Laughs.)

Q I just wanted to give you a chance to respond to that.

And — but also, how can you be sure that another incident, another murder like Jamal Khashoggi’s won’t happen again?

THE PRESIDENT: Well — God love you. What a silly question. How could I possibly be sure of any of that? I just made it clear if anything occurs like that again, they’ll get that response and much more.

Look, you’ve heard me say before — and when I criticized Xi Jinping for slave labor and what they’re doing in the — in the western mountains of China, and they said I had no right to criticize China. And I said, “Look, I am President of the United States of America. For the United States President to remain silent on a clear violation of human rights is totally inconsistent with who we are, what we are, and what we would do, what we believe.” And so I’m not going to remain silent.

Can I predict anything is going to happen, let alone here, let alone in any other part of the world? No.

But I don’t know why you’re all so surprised the way I react. No one has ever wondered did I mean what I say. The question is I sometimes say all that I mean.