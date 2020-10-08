Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday that he would disclose his position on “court packing” after the November election.

“You’ll know my opinion on court-packing when the election is over,” Biden said, responding to a reporter’s question from an airport hangar in Arizona. It’s a great question. I don’t blame you for asking. But you know the moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that.”

Biden said he wanted the media’s focus to be “on what’s happening now,” but suggested he would be open to the prospect of altering the court, saying, “The election has begun. There has never been a court appointment once an election has begun. Four million people have already voted. They’re denying the American people the one shot they have under constitutional law to have their input.”

The former vice president and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), have been under pressure to say whether they would seek to alter the court’s composition, but have declined to answer on numerous occasions. The Senate is expected to narrowly confirm President Donald Trump’s third nominee to the court, Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett, on Oct. 26, just eight days before the election.

Harris similarly declined to disclose her position on the issue during a debate with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday evening. “The American people would really like to know,” Pence said during the debate. “If Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States, are you and Joe Biden — if you somehow win this election — going to pack the Supreme Court to get your way?”

Harris refused to answer, but said she believed the winner of the presidential election should fill the vacancy.

Watch above via Fox News.

