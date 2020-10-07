During Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate, Senator Kamala Harris was confronted on whether the Biden-Harris administration would support “packing” the Supreme Court.

It’s an issue that’s come up several times in the campaign during the past few weeks, following the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Trump administration’s push to nominate and confirm Amy Coney Barrett.

Joe Biden has not directly answered whether it’s something he would support or not, saying at one point, “What I’m not going to do is play the Trump game. If I were to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to that, that becomes a big issue. That’s the headline here.”

When the Supreme Court came up during the VP debate, Pence pressed Harris directly for an answer on whether Biden will pack the court. “This is a classic case of ‘if you can’t win by the rules, you’re gonna change the rules.”

“The American people would really like to know,” Pence said. “If Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States, are you and Joe Biden — if you somehow win this election — going to pack the Supreme Court to get your way?”

“I’m so glad we went through that history lesson,” Harris responded. “Let’s do that a little more. In 1864…”

“I’d like you to answer the question,” Pence said.

Harris continued by citing Abraham Lincoln on the question of filling a Supreme Court vacancy in an election year and criticized the Trump administration’s push again.

Pence again asked if they support packing the Supreme Court and criticized her for a “non-answer.”

Harris didn’t directly answer, but instead blasted the Trump administration over its overall record on judicial appointments.

