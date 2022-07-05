Biden Sounds Alarm After Highland Park Shooting: ‘We Have to Fight’ For Our Way of Life ‘By Voting’

President Joe Biden sounded the alarm following the 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, saying Americans “have to fight for” our way of life “by voting to refine, evolve, and extend” our calling to move forward.

On Monday, a mass shooting allegedly carried out by suspect Robert Crimo III killed at least six and wounded dozens during a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Hours later, President Biden spoke on the South Lawn of the White House as part of the Independence Day celebration, and referenced the gun law he signed 10 days ago, then cited the shooting as a reminder that “there’s nothing guaranteed,” and that voting is the vehicle by which to fight for “our democracy” and “our way of life”:

Before I left for Europe, I signed a law — the first real gun safety law in 30 years. (Applause.) And things will get better still, but not without more hard work together. You all heard what happened. You all heard what happened today. But each day, we’re reminded there’s nothing guaranteed about our democracy, nothing guaranteed about our way of life. We have to fight for it, defend it, and earn it by voting to refine, evolve, and extend the calling — (applause) — of America to move forward boldly and unafraid. And this day reminds us of what brought us together long ago, what binds us still, and at our best, what we strive for. It’s “We the people.” Not a hollow phrase in America. “We the people” doing all we can to ensure that the idea of America and the cause of freedom and justice and equality does more than survive the divisions of our time, but that it shines like the sun to light up the future of our world. I know — I know we can do this. I know many Americans look around today and see a divided country and are deeply worried about that fact. I understand. But I believe we’re more united than we are divided.

The president concluded the speech with a reference to broader “storm and strife” that appeared to be a nod to the January 6 hearings:

So on this day, amid the storm and strife, may we commit ourselves to a principled patriotism for the large and complex mission to protect and make a — more perfect our union, make real the declaration of our independence, and ensure that America is forever a place not marked by the thirst for power at any cost, but by a covenant of trust and hope and promise.

Biden later gave an update in between musical acts, telling the crowd he wouldn’t say the suspect’s name.

“We got a lot more work to do. We got to get this under control. We’ve got to get it under control,” Biden said, then asked for a moment of silence.

Watch above via ABC News Australia and The White House.

