Trump Hasn’t Tweeted Since Elon Musk Reinstated Him, But If He Does, It Could Cost Him Millions

Former President Donald Trump has yet to tweet since getting his Twitter account back after a nearly two year long exile, but if he does, he could get sued for millions of dollars.

The ex-president was excommunicated from most major social media platforms, including Twitter, in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the bird platform’s new owner Elon Musk reinstated his account after conducting a poll (a poll of dubious reliability, but I digress).

After getting banned from Twitter, Trump was aggressively courted by alternative platforms like Parler and Gettr, run by former Trump adviser Jason Miller. Instead, Trump launched his own platform, Truth Social, owned by Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG).

After a bumpy launch, ongoing struggles, and reports of unpaid vendors, he’s been posting more frequently and preparing for TMTG to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called Digital World Acquisition Corp. in order to take the company public. If successfully completed, the merger could bring in over a billion dollars in capitalization and the company getting listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

But a substantial part of the value of Truth Social is Trump’s own account. The vast majority of active users are enthusiastic supporters of the twice-impeached president, with a smattering of critics seeking to troll Trump and his fans. Right now, Truth Social is the exclusive online platform for the former president’s posts (other than sending them to his email lists or his staffers posting screenshots on their own social media), and if he resumed posting on Twitter too, or even stopped posting on Truth Social altogether, it’s entirely plausible that a significant portion of his audience might abandon Truth Social with him.

As recently as Saturday, Trump was insisting that Truth Social was “doing phenomenally well,” with “much better” engagement than Twitter, that he would be “staying there,” and didn’t see “any reason” to go back to Twitter.

Still, the vastly larger Twitter stage — Trump’s reinstated account has 86.7 million followers, dwarfing the 4.3 million he has on Truth Social — may prove tempting to the infamously attention-craving former reality television star.

An SEC filing by the SPAC seeking to acquire TMTG spells out some of the legal entanglements that could make indulging that temptation very costly for Trump, and his own public vows to eschew tweeting may come back to bite him. From a report by Semafor’s Shelby Talcott:

Since Trump is a core part of Truth Social’s value, rejoining Twitter could create some potential legal complications, according to Eric Talley, a professor at Columbia Law School who specializes in corporate law. In particular, if Trump repeatedly signals in public before a merger that he’s never joining Twitter, then closes a SPAC deal and reneges, some shareholders could decide they were misled. “If it’s going to look, later on, that he never had that intention” of remaining off Twitter “but he just wanted to convince people that they should go ahead and close [the SPAC deal] that’s kind of a textbook securities fraud lawsuit,” Talley said.

The agreement governing the proposed merger does set some parameters for how Trump would be allowed to use a rival social media platform, and yet another issue that could be part of a lawsuit by aggrieved shareholders if the planned merger goes through but the stock tanks.

Trump “is generally obligated to make any social media post on TruthSocial and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours. Thereafter, he is free to post on any site to which he has access.” He is also “may make a post from a personal account related to political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts on any social media site at any time.”

In other words, if Trump tweets anything that he hasn’t already posted on Truth Social at least six hours in advance, it’s going to come down to the exact interpretation of what is considered “political messaging.”

As of 9:00 pm ET, Trump still has not tweeted on @realDonaldTrump, although he has continued to post several times Sunday on his Truth Social account.

Musk, in the meantime, posted a risqué meme attempting to lure Trump back to Twitter (Warning: image at link probably NSFW).

