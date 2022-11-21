Don Lemon Ridicules ‘Thirsty’ Elon Musk for Sharing Sexualized Photo of Jesus and Twitter to Lure Trump

Don Lemon ridiculed Elon Musk for posting a sexualized image of Jesus Christ (or some Christ-like figure) and Twitter in a manner ostensibly designed to lure Donald Trump back to the social media platform.

Over the weekend, Musk conducted an unscientific Twitter poll asking users (and presumably armies of bots) if Trump should be allowed back on the platform. Trump was banned from Twitter after baselessly claiming the 2020 election was stolen, which ostensibly fomented the January 6th attack on the capitol by his base of extremist supporters convinced that the election was rigged.

Musk revealed that the voters for allowing Trump to return had won the day, and on Sunday evening, he posted a meme of what appears to be a Jesus Christ being tempted by a woman bearing her rear end to Him in a hypersexualized manner. A Twitter logo covers her naked derriere while the name “Donald Trump” is placed over the religious figure.

And lead us not into temptation … pic.twitter.com/8qNOXzwXS9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

CNN This Morning addressed Elon Musk’s curious behavior Monday morning, particularly how his pledge to not reinstate any accounts until they’d been looked at by a “Content Moderation Board” was bullshit and how advertisers want less and less part of a platform that allows…well, stupid and unmoderated bullshit.

“There’s a desperation aspect to this,” Lemon summed up. “It seems really desperate, or what we say in the vernacular now, thirst?”

Lemon explained, “This provocative image that the tweeted, I think was it, Jesus, you know there someone tempting Jesus, a woman…

Audie Cornish jumped in to explain the image that producers opted not to air. “This is a sexualized image that he’s posting, and I think it’s a really good example of the thirsting you’re talking about, which is ‘Look at me! Look at me! Eyes on this, advertisers’ mocking Musk’s carnival barker approach to trying to keep Twitter culturally relevant shortly after purchasing it for an increasingly absurd $44 billion.

Watch above via CNN.

