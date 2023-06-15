Biden Spox Unloads On Fox News Reporter In Leaked Emails On Anti-Trans Story: ‘Lying Is a Tradition’ At Fox

White House Deputy Press Secretary and Senior Communications Adviser Andrew Bates went off on a Fox News reporter in leaked emails, unloading on the network over an article smearing the trans-inclusive Pride Progress flag.

At issue is an article that was originally entitled “White House flew controversial new transgender flag that promotes grooming and pedophilia, say critics.” The article has since been revised — coincidentally or not — after Bates complained that the reporter was “lying through their teeth” about the White House response and slammed the smear against the flag.

The headline now reads “White House flew controversial new transgender flag that troubles some critics in the gay community” — namely, an anti-trans group called Gays Against Groomers — and some of the language has been tweaked from the original version.

Bates went on to call out the network for having used the exact same flag to promote their diversity in a corporate responsibility report and demanded they either “retract” or publish an article condemning themselves.

But the White House was not finished. In a series of emails with another Fox reporter — Patrick Hauf of Fox News Digital — Bates went off on Fox News relentlessly when Hauf tried to ask about an unrelated story.

Hauf’s initial inquiry:

Subject: [EXTERNAL] Media Inquiry — Fox News Hello all, Good morning! I’m writing a story today on the White House event tonight for the screening of Flaming Hot. I have a few questions about the event I’m hoping you can help me with. Why is the White House screening this movie specifically? Has President Biden’s White House hosted any other movie screenings? Do you have a comment on reports that there is little to no proof to Richard Montañez’s claims of creating the flaming hot Cheeto? We are noting Eva Longoria’s ties to President Biden and the Democratic Party at large. Please let me know if you would like to comment on your relationship with her. My deadline 11:30 am EST today. Thank you! Best, Patrick

Bates replied:

On the record from me: “Will Fox News retract their hateful, debunked lie of a story, or will they issue a statement condemning themselves for covering their own logo in literally the same flag? Which is it?” CNN: “The preposterous story failed to mention that Fox Corporation’s own logo had been wrapped in the very same pride flag last year.”

He included the photo of the Fox Pride Progress logo sculpture.

Hauf replied:

From: Hauf, Patrick

Sent: Thursday, June 15, 2023 9:46 AM Subject: RE: Media Inquiry — Fox News Are you able to address any of my questions? Would you like to provide a comment relevant to my story? Happy to hop on a call. Thanks. -Patrick — From: Hauf, Patrick

Sent: Thursday, June 15, 2023 9:50 AM

Subject: [EXTERNAL] RE: Media Inquiry — Fox News Otherwise, I will take that email as a “no comment” on my questions. Thank you.

Bates then slammed Hauf and the network in one shot:

From: Bates, Andrew J.

Sent: Thursday, June 15, 2023 9:51 AM

To: ‘Hauf, Patrick’

Subject: RE: Media Inquiry — Fox News I discourage lying but I also understand it’s a tradition there.

Hauf made another try at it:

From: Hauf, Patrick

Sent: Thursday, June 15, 2023 9:54 AM

To: Bates, Andrew J.

Subject: [EXTERNAL] RE: Media Inquiry — Fox News We’re happy to add a statement from you if you address my questions. Again, feel free to call. Thank you.

Bates took a parting shot:

From: Bates, Andrew J. EOP/WHO

Sent: Thursday, June 15, 2023 9:59 AM

To: ‘Hauf, Patrick’

Subject: RE: Media Inquiry — Fox News You have our statement. Yesterday Fox News accused us of promoting “pedophiles” and “groomers” for flying a civil rights flag that has absolutely on connection to either, but which Fox News chose to wrap itself in a year ago. Will the story be withdrawn, or will Fox News be criticizing itself?

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will host that screening of the film “Flamin’ Hot” on the South Lawn Thursday night at 7:45 p.m.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com