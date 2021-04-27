Biden Thanks Americans for Fulfilling ‘Patriotic Duty’ of Taking Vaccines

President Joe Biden addressed the Covid-19 pandemic in a Tuesday speech in which he thanked Americans for fulfilling what he said was their “patriotic duty” to take vaccines.

“The vaccines are about saving your life, but also the lives of the people around you,” Biden said in a speech from the White House. “But they’re also about helping us get back, closer to normal, normal living.”

The speech came on the heels of Tuesday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that vaccinated individuals could revisit whether they wore face masks in certain outdoor settings. Biden also addressed that development.

“Once you are fully vaccinated, you can go without a mask when you are outside and away from big crowds,” Biden said. “I want to thank the team at the CDC for everything they’re doing to help us lead with science and bring our communities out of this crisis safely and responsibly. I want to thank everyone who’s got the vaccine, for doing your patriotic duty, to get us on the path to independence.”

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky made similar comments during a press conference earlier in the day. ““If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small, outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated or unvaccinated, or dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households … you can do so safely unmasked,” Walensky said.

Watch above via Fox News.

