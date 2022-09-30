Biden Warns Putin After Ukraine Annexation: ‘He Can’t Seize His Neighbor’s Territory and Get Away With It’

President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that the U.S. stands ready to defend “every inch of NATO territory” and claimed that Putin “can’t seize his neighbor’s territory and get away with it.”

Biden addressed the nation regarding the landfall of hurricane Ian in South Carolina but ended his remarks with a message to Putin who announced Friday morning the annexation of southeastern Ukraine after a “sham” vote resulted in each of four regions voting 99, 98, 93, and 87 percent in favor of joining Russia. Needless to say, the legitimacy of the vote is not a question.

“I want to also speak to Mr. Putin’s remarks this morning. You know, America and its allies are not going to, I emphasize, are not going to be intimidated, are not going to be intimidated by Putin and his reckless words and threats,” Biden began, referring to Putin’s repeated threats to use nuclear weapons.

“He’s not going to scare us and he doesn’t intimidate us. Putin’s actions are a sign he’s struggling. The sham referenda he carried out and this routine he put on… The sham routine that he put on this morning showing the unity and, you know, people holding hands together, the United States is never going to recognize this,” Biden continued, adding:

And quite frankly, the world is not going to recognize it either. He can’t seize his neighbor’s territory and get away with it, as simple as that. And they’re going to stay the course and to continue to provide military equipment so that Ukraine can defend itself and its territory to its freedom, including additional resources that the Congress is going to give me today of 13 billion more dollars to help the Ukrainians defend themselves and fight back. And we’re fully prepared to defend. I want to say this again. America is fully prepared, prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO’s territory. Every single inch.

“So, Mr. Putin, don’t misunderstand what I’m saying. Every inch. And I have to be, I’ve been in close touch with with our allies. We’re announcing new sanctions today as well, that including new authorities to sanction anyone who provides political or economic support to Russia’s far fraudulent territorial claims. And I’ve been in close touch with our NATO allies who are united in our resolve to take on his aggression. All right. Thank you all very much,” Biden concluded.

“You also asked me earlier about the pipeline,” Biden then added, returning to his remarks.

“And let me say this. It was a deliberate act of sabotage. And now the Russians are pumping out disinformation and lies,” the president said.

“We will work with our allies to get to the bottom of exactly what, precisely what happened. And at my direction, we have already begun to help our allies enhance the protection of this critical infrastructure,” Biden continued, adding:

And at the appropriate moment, things calm down. We’re going to be sending divers down to find out exactly what happened. We don’t know that yet exactly. But we’re not just don’t listen to what Putin’s saying. What he’s saying we know is not true. Thank you all so very much.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com