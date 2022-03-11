Biden Warns ‘Russia Would Pay a Severe Price if They Use Chemical Weapons’ When Asked About Military Response

President Joe Biden was asked about a military response to a potential Russian chemical attack in Ukraine, and warned of a “severe price” if Russia were to commit that sort of atrocity.

For several days, the Biden administration has raised questions about the prospect of a Russian chemical or biological attack on Ukraine, in response to things like Russia’s attempts to project such intentions on Ukraine.

In a lengthy Twitter thread Wednesday, Psaki raised concern over the prospect of a Russian chemical or biological attack on Ukraine, in response to things like Russia’s attempts to project such intentions on Ukraine.

“We took note of Russia’s false claims about alleged U.S. biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine,” Psaki wrote, and after noting Russia’s pattern of behavior on chemical weapons, concluded “Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them. It’s a clear pattern.”

On Friday morning, Biden gave an ominous answer when he was asked about the administration’s concerns.

REPORTER: Your White House has said that Russia may use chemical weapons or create a false flag operation to use them. What evidence have you seen showing that, and would the US have a military response if Putin does launch a chemical weapon attack? PRESIDENT BIDEN: I’m not going to speak about the intelligence, but Russia would pay a severe price if they use chemical weapons.

The president conspicuously did not extend his previous reassurances — that the U.S. would not engage militarily — to cover this possible scenario. At a White House press briefing Thursday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki similarly did not specifically rule out a military response in the event of a Russian chemical attack.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com