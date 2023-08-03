Bill Barr Roasts Trump’s Chances If He Testified Under Oath — Tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins He’d Definitely Hurt Himself

Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr told CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins that things would not go well if ex-President Donald Trump took the stand and had to face “skilled cross-examination.”

Trump has been indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Barr was a guest on Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, during which he covered a variety of topics related to the case— including the provocative image of Trump taking the stand. Barr predicted that would not go well, to say the least:

COLLINS: Yes. The other argument that we’re hearing is about who Trump was listening to, at this time.

Trump’s Attorney, John Lauro, said this of John Eastman.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN LAURO, DONALD TRUMP’S ATTORNEY: Mr. Trump had the advice of counsel, Mr. Eastman, who was one of the most respected constitutional scholars, in the United States, giving him advice and guidance.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: He’s citing John Eastman, as this constitutional scholar.

But we know in the indictment, I mean, it says Trump was ignoring your advice, that of other senior Justice Department officials, Pat Cipollone, the White House Counsel, the Director of National Intelligence.

I mean, is it a credible defense to say he was just listening to John Eastman?

BARR: Yes, I don’t think that dog is going to hunt.

As you say — first, as to people who had some knowledge, of whether or not there was fraud, everyone was telling him that the election was not stolen by fraud.

And then, as to the issue, of what he could do legally, at that point, he went through, all the lawyer — you know, he wouldn’t listen to all the lawyers, in the Department who, in various departments, or the White House that had those responsibilities, or his campaign. He would search for a lawyer, who would give him the advice he wanted.

But I’m not even sure you would characterize what Eastman said as advice. I mean, it’d be interesting to see. But I interpreted some, what he was saying essentially was, “Well, you know, it’s unclear here, and you can make this argument. I’m not saying the courts would accept it,” and so forth. And you act on that, it’s your own hazard.

Also, I don’t think this defense of advice of counsel is going to go forward, because I think the President would have to get on the stand, and subject himself to cross-examination, in order to raise that. And he’d also have to waive attorney-client privilege. And —

COLLINS: And what would happen if he got on the stand?

BARR: I think it would not look — would not come out very well for him.

COLLINS: Do you think it would hurt him?

BARR: Oh, yes, yes.

COLLINS: Why do you think that?

BARR: Well, because I think he’d be subjected to very skilled cross- examination. And I doubt he remembers all the different versions of events, he’s given, over the last few years.