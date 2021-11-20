Bill Maher Compares Rittenhouse Being Allowed to Carry Illegally-Bought Gun with Covid Mask Rules

Comic and pundit Bill Maher compared gun laws that allowed Kyle Rittenhouse to open-carry an illegally purchased weapon to Covid mask rules at restaurants.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host spoke with New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams and former NJ Gov. Chris Christie, who has apparently been booked on every show in the universe this week. Next week, he starts hitting Ring doorbell cams.

Maher and Adams spoke out strongly against the “not guilty” verdicts in the case, but when Maher learned of the applicable gun laws, he made an odd comparison:

Bill Maher: Something bad, I think, happened in this country today. I think vigilantes got a signal that you can go out and do whatever you want, which I don’t think is going to be good. But for a talk show host is about to go on vacation on a debate show. This is a dream because all I have to do is read both your statements today and we’re off to the races. This is you: This decision is an indictment of irresponsible laws that make our society far more violent and unsafe under the guise of personal freedom and so-called self-defense. Chris Christie says OK, it’s, justice was done in the Rittenhouse verdict, renews our faith in the jury system. Who wants to go first? Eric Adams: I think I think the real crisis here that we are missing in Brownsville, a 17-year-old can get an assault rifle faster than he can get a computer. This young man, 17 year-old, it was illegal for him to purchase the rifle, but it was legal for him to carry it across state lines, going into a community, looking for people that he wanted to shoot or in some way disrupt. That is the real crisis. What are we doing to our children that you have access to these types of weapons? Bill Maher: Wait, illegal for him to buy it, but OK for him to carry? That’s as crazy as “wear your mask when you walk into the restaurant, but take it off when you eat. It’s just crazy. Eric Adams: It really is.

Fact check: If you wear a mask while you eat you will be eating a mask.

Watch above via HBO.

