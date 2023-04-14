BLM Killer’s Stunningly Racist Kill-Crazy Messages Released As Greg Abbott Ramrods Pardon At Tucker Carlson’s Behest

Stunningly racist and violent posts from convicted BLM killer Daniel Perry have been released even as Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) has promised a pardon with Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s strong urging.

Perry was recently convicted of murder in the 2020 killing of Black Lives Matter demonstrator Garrett Foster during a protest over the police killing of George Floyd.

During an edition of the Fox News program Tucker Carlson Tonight last week, Carlson attacked Abbott for blowing off an invitation to come on his show and discuss a pardon for Perry, who argued in court that he shot in self-defense and whom Carlson has made a cause celebre.

No sooner had Carlson’s rant gone viral than Abbott released a statement saying, “I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry,” and ordered his board of pardons to look into it.

But on Friday, a devastating trove of court documents was released that showed Perry making racist remarks and fantasizing about killing protesters — sometimes in almost the exact manner in which he was convicted of killing Garrett Foster. For example:

On or about May 31, 2020, in an unknown county in Texas, DANIEL PERRY and Facebook user JUSTIN SMITH have the following conversation on facebook messenger: DANIEL PERRY: “I might have to kill a few people on my way to work they arerioting outside my apartment complex.” JUSTIN SMITH: “Can you legally do so?” DANIEL PERRY: “If they attack me or try to pull me out my car then yes.” DANIEL PERRY: “If I just do it because I am driving by then no.” JUSTIN SMITH: “yea right lol” JUSTIN SMITH: “make sure to use only 1 shot on the protestor so if they try to floodyou, You got enough rounds for them all.”DANIEL PERRY: “I will only shoot the ones in front and push the pedal to themetal.” JUSTIN SMITH: “You got that much control over your blood lust?” JUSTIN SMITH: “Lol boy have you matured. All you would beat the fuck out of them then rape a few.” DANIEL PERRY: “Look I would probably barely have ammo left over with thistactic I have to conserve my ammo for the trip back to home” JUSTIN SMITH: “Get a bigger clip lol” DANIEL PERRY: “It is not about the clip I only have 150 rounds” JUSTIN SMITH: “Lol your fiiinnnneee” DANIEL PERRY: “ Dude I need to save ammo for when I go up to Dallas to visityou.” DANIEL PERRY: “There are at least a thousand rioters and they probably haveguns.” JUSTIN SMITH: “What will be the turnout you think” DANIEL PERRY: “No protestors go near me or my car” JUSTIN SMITH: “Can you catch me a negro daddy” DANIEL PERRY: “That is what I am hoping” JUSTIN SMITH: “Yayy”

In another Facebook exchange, Perry compared BLM protesters to “monkeys”:

“now it is my turn to get banned but comparing the black lives matter movement to a zoo full of monkeys thatare freaking out flinging their shit”

