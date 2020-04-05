Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital in ‘Precautionary Step’ After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

A little over a week ago, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now Johnson has been admitted to the hospital in what his office says was a “precautionary step” given his symptoms. Per the BBC:

He “continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus”, a spokeswoman said – including a high temperature… “On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” the spokeswoman said. “This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.”

The announcement comes in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s address to the nation earlier today.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]