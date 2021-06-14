Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro boarded a commercial flight on Friday of last week and was immediately greeted with a chorus of heckling and extended middle fingers. The Brazilian president was also called a “genocider” according to reports. A recent video of the incident just went viral, which you can see below:

Jair Bolsonaro tried to take a plane. This is how it went. pic.twitter.com/WIbMGTGkJr — nepalmaoist (@yatasuregima) June 12, 2021

Bolsonaro is a controversial political figure in Brazil, particularly for what many see as his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic over the past year and a half. The Daily News writes:

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said hello to passengers on a commercial flight Friday, but was roundly ridiculed from the back of the flight while posing with supporters up front. The so-called “Tropical Trump” was visiting the coastal state of Espirito Santo and popped into the flight before its departure, Agence France-Presse reported.

You can see the footage promoted by President Bolsonaro himself, which presents a very different reception than that from the passengers in the back of the plane which went viral:

According to AFP, Bolsinaro responded to the heckling “Those people saying ‘Get out, Bolsonaro’ should be traveling by donkey.”

