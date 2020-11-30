Lou Dobbs is completely digging in on President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of the election being stolen from him, even telling the president in a direct message on air that people are trying to “overthrow” him.

States have continued to certify results, including ones where the Trump legal team has thrown out challenge after challenge that has been rejected by judges, including a Trump appointee just this past week.

After briefly covering the encouraging vaccine news, Dobbs opened his show questioning how Biden could’ve possibly won the election when he had such a “poor performance.”

He went on to speak directly to the president in response to his wild interview with Maria Bartiromo Sunday, telling Trump, “If I may, Mr. President, the problem here is that you’re not just fighting fraud any more than you were just fighting the Russia hoax. That was an effort, not a hoax, to overthrow your presidency. Not a hoax. An outright effort to overthrow the presidency of the United States that went on from the time you won the office to the time right now. The irregularities in this year’s election are not just fraud, electoral or voter, they are another attempt to overthrow the president of the United States.”

He even echoed Trump’s attacks on the FBI and DOJ — which the president went after for being “missing in action” while casually suggesting maybe they were involved in this scheme.

But that was only the tip of the iceberg, as Dobbs went on to speak to Sidney Powell and actually preface the interview by saying it’s just “the radical left’s narrative” that Biden won the election.

And at one point during the discussion about Georgia, Dobbs said, “You know, people don’t go to jail for their attitude, but in the case of the secretary of state and the governor of Georgia right now, one would be tempted to prosecute based on their conduct so far.”

Powell repeated the claim she made on Newsmax that it “seems that” both the governor and secretary of state received “significant benefits” for approving a contract for Dominion. She set up that claim by saying, “We’ve gotten tips from different people that we haven’t been able to verify completely yet.”

As Dobbs wrapped the interview with Powell, he said Trump needs to take “dramatic action” on the election and “the crimes that have been committed.”

“And if the Justice Department doesn’t want to do it, if the FBI cannot do it, then we have to find other resources in the federal government,” Dobbs declared. “This is an assault on the core of our democracy.”

Dobbs continued going after the DOJ and FBI in his interview with Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, accusing them of being “absolutely acquiescent to voter fraud, electoral fraud, and worse, what may be a foreign assault on the country for all we know.”

Dobbs even went after Bill Barr after Fitton said the AG “talks a good game” but doesn’t deliver:

“I don’t think he talks a good game, Tom. I think he’s made a couple of timely statements perhaps, but he doesn’t even talk a good game. He is not involved in a game. This is an attack on the United States, whether it is from enemies domestic or foreign, whether it is both, I don’t know. But I can tell you this: for the Justice Department and the FBI to do nothing in the face of obvious, obvious fraud and the effort to rig elections across this country? This is stupefying.”

He also demanded to know why Republicans aren’t “walking into every state house and saying ‘this will not stand, we’re going to vote again.'”

Dobbs continued to trash Republicans for not doing more to stand up for the president, who he said is receiving “no help” from the “RINOs.”

He spoke to Matt Gaetz — one of the Republicans backing up the president’s fight and asked, “Where in the hell are the Republicans when we’ve got a battle for the White House underway?”

And, of course, Dobbs even railed against the “deep state” as he told Jason Chaffetz, “The Democrats and the deep state this time have put it in our faces. They have said, you know, ‘We’re going to do this, and you’re going to watch us, and you’re going to see us, and you can’t do a damn thing about it because, you know why? Your leaders won’t do a damn thing about it.’ And they’re right.”

You can watch the clips from Dobbs’ show above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]