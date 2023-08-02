UPDATE: ‘No Injuries And No Shooter’ At The U.S. Capitol After ‘Bad Call’ Sparks Senate Office Building Evacuation

U.S. Capitol Police warned of a “possible active shooter” in the Russell Senate Office Building on Wednesday, evacuating the building and asking others in the area to shelter in place. Authorities soon after alerted the public the incident was a false and alarm and Washington Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Hugh Carew blamed the evacuation on a “bad call.”

“A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located,” Carew added.

The Capitol Police first alerted the public of the concern in a tweet that read:

Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here.

Which was followed by the mention of a “possible active shooter”:

If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots.

Congress is currently not in session.

This story has been updated.

