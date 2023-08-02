Obama Shares With Biden His ‘Worry’ Trump More Dangerous in 2024 Than Dems Realize: Report

Former President Barack Obama fears that Donald Trump may be in a stronger position in the 2024 presidential election than conventional wisdom may indicate, according to a new report from the Washington Post.

“Former president Barack Obama, at a private lunch with President [Joe] Biden earlier this summer, voiced concern about Donald Trump’s political strengths — including an intensely loyal following, a Trump-friendly conservative media ecosystem and a polarized country — underlining his worry that Trump could be a more formidable candidate than many Democrats realize,” writes White House reporter Tyler Pager.

Biden currently boasts a lead of less than one percent over Trump in the RealClearPolitics average of polls of a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 election. The incumbent president bested Trump in the popular vote by 4.5% in 2020, but only narrowly prevailed in the Electoral College thanks to wins he eked out in Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

“During their lunch, Obama made it clear his concerns were not about Biden’s political abilities, but rather a recognition of Trump’s iron grip on the Republican Party,” per the Post.

Prior to Trump’s ascension to the presidency, Obama had publicly doubted Trump’s chances of ever occupying the White House.

During an infamous monologue at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2011, Obama mocked Trump’s “credentials” as the host of Celebrity Apprentice and roasting him over his advocacy of the conspiracy theory that Obama had not been born in the United States.

“I know that he’s taken some flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate issue to rest, and that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter, like did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?” joked Obama.

Then during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2016, Obama read aloud a tweet from Trump suggesting that “President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States!”

“At least I’ll go down as a president,” commented Obama.

