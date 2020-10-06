Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, and other top military officials have been forced to quarantine after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Washington Post.

Milley tested negative, but will still be working remotely as he was exposed to the virus after meeting with the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, Adm. Charles W. Wray, who tested positive on Monday.

The head of U.S. Cyber Command, Gen. Paul Nakasone, and 14 other officials have also been forced to quarantined following the meeting.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins took to Twitter to report that only one member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is not working remotely.

CBS’ David Begnaud reported a list of which officials are quarantining following their exposure:

This story is breaking.

