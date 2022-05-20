BREAKING: CNN Editor in Chief Meredith Artley Out

Meredith Artley, the editor in chief of CNN’s global digital operation, has left the outlet after more than 12 years, according to a memo obtained by Mediaite on Friday.

Axios first reported on the departure.

In a Friday note to staff, Artley said, “Today is the day I have my own breaking news to share. I’m leaving CNN after more than a dozen years. I’m so honored to have had this time here, and to have worked across the entire organization to build the #1 brand for news on the internet.”

CNN’s website averaged 144 million unique visitors monthly in 2021.

She also said:

I’m so proud to have played a role in guiding, growing and championing CNN’s journalism across our digital platforms for all these years. We’ve grown the team of dedicated digital journalists more than threefold. We’ve also grown the number of CNNers who do digital journalism regardless of where they sit on an org chart. We’ve doubled-down on breaking news and distinctive storytelling in many forms and on many platforms. We invested in new beats and approaches to engage audiences. Those audiences have grown massively, as has our lead over worthy competitors. And the business of digital keeps going up, with more upside to come.

She added that she will “be around for another week or two, helping with the transition.”

Artley previously was at The Los Angeles Times.

The move comes during a tumultuous time for CNN, in light of the merger between Warner and Discovery and fresh leadership in the form of new CNN boss Chris Licht, who is seeking to put his own imprint on the network.

Artley is the latest executive to leave CNN Worldwide, following CNN president Jeff Zucker and CNN Digital head Andrew Morse.

Two sources told Axios that “Artley was frustrated in the wake of corporate shakeups.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com