The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for all adults.

In a statement Friday, Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said, “The FDA has determined that the currently available data support expanding the eligibility of a single booster dose of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines to individuals 18 years of age and older.”

According to NBC News, “The FDA did not seek the advice of its independent advisory panel, called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, when reviewing either company’s data.”

Ultimately, final authorization rests with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

