One of the key figures in this Matt Gaetz saga is former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, who has been indicted on multiple charges, including wire fraud and sex trafficking.

Reports last week said that Greenberg was on the verge of cooperating with federal investigators, but the New York Times reported Tuesday night he has ben cooperating since last year.

The Times reports that Greenberg “has been providing investigators with information since last year about an array of topics, including Mr. Gaetz’s activities”:

Joel Greenberg, a onetime county tax collector, disclosed to investigators that he and Mr. Gaetz had encounters with women who were given cash or gifts in exchange for sex, the people said… Mr. Greenberg began speaking with investigators once he realized that the government had overwhelming evidence against him and that his only path to leniency lay in cooperation, the people said. He has met several times with investigators to try to establish his trustworthiness, though the range of criminal charges against him — including fraud — could undermine his credibility as a witness.

When those aforementioned reports broke last week, Greenberg’s lawyer said, “I’m sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today.”

Gaetz spoke at an event last Friday making it clear he has no intention of resigning. There was a report he was denied a meeting with Donald Trump, but both Gaetz and Trump have denied it.

