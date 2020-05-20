comScore

BREAKING: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski to Meet With Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey About Removing Trump Tweets

By Ken MeyerMay 20th, 2020, 11:59 am

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski has announced that a meeting is in the works between her and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about President Donald Trump’s tweets.

For the past few weeks, Trump has attacked Morning Joe’s critical coverage on him by repeatedly dredging up a conspiracy theory accusation that Joe Scarborough, Brzezinski’s co-host and husband, murdered Lori Klausutis when she was his congressional intern. After blasting Trump as a “sick person” at the end of Morning Joe’s Wednesday program, Brzezinski told her social media followers that she was reaching out to Twitter to demand an answer for why Trump’s tweets are allowed.

Hours later, Brzezinski indicated that the wheels are in motion, for she said “A call is being set up with [Dorsey] and the general counsel.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: