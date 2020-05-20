BREAKING: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski to Meet With Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey About Removing Trump Tweets

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski has announced that a meeting is in the works between her and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about President Donald Trump’s tweets.

For the past few weeks, Trump has attacked Morning Joe’s critical coverage on him by repeatedly dredging up a conspiracy theory accusation that Joe Scarborough, Brzezinski’s co-host and husband, murdered Lori Klausutis when she was his congressional intern. After blasting Trump as a “sick person” at the end of Morning Joe’s Wednesday program, Brzezinski told her social media followers that she was reaching out to Twitter to demand an answer for why Trump’s tweets are allowed.

.@twitter need to know why trump is not banned? — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

I will be reaching out to head of twitter about their policies being violated every day by President Tump. Hope my call is taken. Please retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

. @jack please take my call today. Please stop allowing your platform policies to be abused by the day. It’s called libel. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

.@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

Hours later, Brzezinski indicated that the wheels are in motion, for she said “A call is being set up with [Dorsey] and the general counsel.”

A call is being set up with @jack and the GC. Thanks for your interest. I will keep you posted https://t.co/eyQwke6KB4 — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

