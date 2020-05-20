Mika Brzezinski absolutely unleashed on President Donald Trump over his continued allusions to conspiracy theories about her husband and Morning Joe partner Joe Scarborough.

In a scorching end of show monologue Wednesday, Brzezinski blasted the president — accusing him of “trying to deflect” attention from his coronavirus response by making references to the case of Lori Klausutis, who interned in Scarborough’s office when he was in Congress and was found dead at her desk in July 2001.

“He’s tweeting again all sorts of crazy things,” Brzezinski said. “Once again tweeting conspiracy theories about Joe, falsely accusing him of murder, talking about a death of a young staffer in his congressional office years ago, and calling him dangerous to walk the streets.”

From there, Brzezinski went off.

“That’s sick,” she said. “Donald, you’re a sick person! You’re a sick person! To put this family through this, to put her husband through this, to do this just ’cause you’re mad at Joe, because Joe got you again today. Because he speaks the truth, and he speaks plainly about your lack of interest, and empathy in others, and your lack of ability to handle this massive human catastrophe, the fact that you have made it worse and you make it worse every day.”

Brzezinski also called on Twitter to remove the president’s tweets.

“Twitter, you should take these tweets down,” she said. “You should be ashamed of yourself. You’ll be hearing from me on this, ’cause this is b.s.!”

The MSNBC host’s minute-long rant concluded with one more round of shots at the president.

“Donald, you’re a sick person. You’re really a cruel, sick, disgusting person. And you can keep tweeting about Joe, but you’re just hurting other people. And of course, you’re hurting yourself.”

Following the broadcast, Brzezinski tweeted at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey:

. @jack please take my call today. Please stop allowing your platform policies to be abused by the day. It’s called libel. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

Watch above, via MSNBC.

